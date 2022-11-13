Gonzales Police seek information in fatal shooting of 17-year-old from Sorrento

Staff Report

Gonzales Police Department investigators requested the assistance of the public in a fatal shooting in the city.

According to a GPD news release, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at 1827 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.

Responding officers reportedly found one individual suffering from a single gunshot wound upon their arrival.

Police said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento later succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Rodi at 225-647-9583.

GPD also accepts anonymous tips through its website.

