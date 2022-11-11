St. Amant honors longtime band director Craig Millet

Staff Report

Longtime St. Amant High School Band Director Craig Millet was recognized as the team captain for the Senior Night game against Live Oak.

St. Amant Principal Beth Templet, Athletic Director David Oliver, and St. Amant Fire Chief and Booster Club President James LeBlanc recognized Millet at midfield.

In 1990, Millet accepted the assistant director position under Carl Schexnayder at St. Amant. In 1999, he became the Director of Bands and held that position until the fall of 2020. All of the St. Amant Bands, including Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Wind Symphony, consistently receive superior ratings at the District and State Festival, all under the direction of Millet.

In 2001, Mr. Millet received the Band Master of the Year Award for excellence in the field of music education from Louisiana Tech University. The St. Amant Bands have performed at Carnegie Hall, Disney World, Six Flags, and at a Saints game. They have also traveled to Italy, Ireland, and Scotland.

He is a past president of the District IV Band Directors Association. He served on the LMEA Board as Band Division Chair for two terms and is a charter and founding member of the Louisiana Music Adjudicators Association.

After 33 years, Millet will be retiring from St. Amant High at the end of this year.