Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events

Staff Report

Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present.

Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated in a social media post it is a privilege to say "thank you" to all veterans for their quiet courage and service.

