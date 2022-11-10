Addison Jackson signs with Boston College, Olivia Falcon with Miss. Gulf Coast CC

Staff Report

Two St. Amant High School softball players signed Nov. 9 to continue their student-athlete careers at the next level.

Addison Jackon signed at the Gold Dome with Boston College, while Olivia Falcon signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

A year ago, Jackson made her verbal commitment to Boston College through an announcement on Twitter.

Notably, Jackson was the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Jackson and Falcon were standout players for the state champion Gators who were ranked as the fourth-best softball team in the nation by MaxPreps.