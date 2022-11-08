Layne Gautreau, owner of Gonzales jewelry business, named honorary sheriff

Staff Report

Layne Gautreau was proclaimed an honorary sheriff with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

In 1989, Layne and his wife, Donna, opened Layne's Diamond Jewelry and Design in Gonzales. Through the business, he has supported various organizations in Ascension Parish, including churches, schools, civic organizations, and more.

He served with the St. Amant volunteer fire department more than 30 years, where he held several positions, from firefighter to board president.

Gautreau has remained a dedicated member and supporter of the Jambalaya Festival Association, often cooking and traveling for many events. He also often supports veterans in Gonzales.