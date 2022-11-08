Ascension Parish deputy accused of smuggling contraband into jail

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

An APSO spokesperson told Baton Rouge area media outlets that Adam Sylve, a deputy for around four months, allegedly brought contraband into the jail on at least four separate occasions.

Sylve reportedly admitted to the transactions during an interview with investigators and was terminated.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests may be pending, according to the APSO spokesperson.