Ascension Parish to launch Operation Green Light in support of local veterans

Staff Report

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Ascension Parish government announced that the parish headquarters would be illuminated green from Nov. 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative to support veterans and raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

“For more than twenty years, members of our armed forces have been fighting to keep America safe as part of the Global War on Terror,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. “For so many, this service has left invisible wounds that take a lifetime to heal. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

In addition to lighting the parish headquarters, residents and businesses are encouraged to join by changing one light bulb in the entryway of their house or business to a green bulb. By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (November 6th-12th), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round.

Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLightAP.