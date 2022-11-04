Craig Millet selected for Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame

Staff Report

Craig S. Millet, St. Amant High School assistant band director and former longtime director of bands, has been selected for induction into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame.

He became the assistant director at St. Amant under Carl Schexnayder in 1990, advancing to director of bands in 1999. He held the position until fall of 2020.

All of the St. Amant bands, including Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Wind Symphony, consistently receive superior ratings at the District and State Festival. The Wind Symphony has never made less than Sweepstakes at the District Festival since the school opened its doors in 1978.

Under Mr. Millet’s direction, performing grade IV and V literature, the Wind Symphony has made straight Superiors and Sweepstakes at every LMEA State Festival since he became director of bands.

In 2001, Mr. Millet received the Band Master of the Year Award for excellence in the field of music education from Louisiana Tech University. The St. Amant bands have performed at Carnegie Hall, Disney World, Six Flags, and at a New Orleans Saints game. They have also traveled to Italy, Ireland, and Scotland.

He is a past president of the District IV Band Directors Association. He served on the LMEA Board as Band Division Chair for two terms and is a charter and founding member of the Louisiana Music Adjudicators Association.

After 33 years, he will be retiring from St. Amant at the end of this year.

"He has had an amazing career as a music educator and has inspired, encouraged and mentored countless students. He is very deserving of this recognition, and we are extremely proud of him," a school spokesperson said.