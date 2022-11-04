Ascension Parish Council honors recreation team, parish's star athletes

During the last two meetings, the Ascension Parish Council recognized the extraordinary accomplishments of the parish's young athletes.

Council members Alvin "Coach" Thomas and Joel Robert, who represent parts of the parish's west bank, gave certificates to players on the West Ascension recreation flag football championship team.

Jerry Butler, who directs the westside recreation program, said flag football was added as another option to the traditionally popular sports of baseball and basketball.

During the previous meeting, held Oct. 20 in Gonzales, the council honored the parish's athletes named to The Advocate's 2022 Star of Stars.

In its 36th year, it honors high school athletes throughout the Baton Rouge area for their excellence in sports.

Student-athletes recognized by the Baton Rouge newspaper included: