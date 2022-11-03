Detectives seek identity in theft of $1,500 in tools from Gonzales Lowes

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are working to identify an individual in relation to a theft of more than $1,500 worth of power tools from the Lowes store in Gonzales.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.