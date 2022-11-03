Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket

Staff Report

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business.

No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the Nov. 5 drawing, according to the Powerball website.

It will be the second largest Powerball ever, just behind the $1.586 billion that was won in January of 2016. It is also the third largest jackpot in United States lottery history. The cash option will be an estimated $745.9 million.