Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:

Full-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2022: $1,300

Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650

All eligible part-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2022: $650

Eligible part-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $325

"Each and every one of you is deserving of this one-time payment, which will be in December paychecks," Alexander stated in the letter. "What you do matters! Every touchpoint in our school system is critical to the success of the 24,000 students we serve."

The one-time payment is in addition to the recurring pay increases authorized by state lawmakers over the past summer.