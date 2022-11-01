Heirome Gaines Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates 80 years

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The Heirome Gaines Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 80th anniversary Oct. 15.

The chapter was founded Feb. 2, 1942, by 13 Baton Rouge-area women.

The anniversary celebration was attended by national officers, state officers, Heirome Gaines Chapter officers, members of other chapters and potential DAR/C.A.R./S.A.R. members.

For more information regarding NSDAR or potential membership, please reach out to Brittney Kean at heiromegainesdar@gmail.com or www.dar.org.

Chapter celebrates Constitution Week

The Heirome Gaines Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated Constitution Week by placing boards around Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.

Displays were set up at the LDVA Office on Florida Street, the State Capitol Rotunda, the Genealogy Library at the Goodwood Library, the Ascension Parish Government Complex, the City of Gonzales Mayor’s Office, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office District 2 Headquarters and the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library. For more information regarding NSDAR or potential membership, please reach out to Brittney Kean at heiromegainesdar@gmail.com or www.dar.org.