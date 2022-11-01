Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list

Staff Report

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21.

According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year.

The LSU Roaring 10 list celebrates the ten highest revenue-generating businesses from those that apply for the LSU 100. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the lists each year.

Garcia Roofing of Prairieville, founded 1992, ranked 14th. Roofing Solutions LLC of Prairieville, founded 2004, was 22nd. Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC of Prairieville, founded 2013, ranked 26th. Gauthier Amedee of Gonzales, founded 1998, was 98th.

The full list is available at LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business website.