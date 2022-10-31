Gonzales Police investigating suspected arson

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating a suspected case of arson that occurred in Gonzales.

Police released a surveillance image of a car believed to be used in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23.

According to police, the vehicle appears to be a 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or its owner can contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward or Detective James Poe directly at (225) 647-9572.