Greater Baton Rouge State Fair continues through Nov. 6 in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicked off 2022 festivities at its new location in Ascension Parish, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The fair's schedule runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6. It opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.

The music lineup includes:

Nov. 4

The Chee-Weez at 8 p.m.

Nov. 5

Julio and Cesar Band at 2 p.m.

Javier Olondo and AsheSon at 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

LVVRS at 4 p.m.

Rock Show NOLA at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, see the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, www.gbrsf.com.