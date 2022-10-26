Ascension Parish Library, Our Lady of the Lake partner for ‘Growing Up Boys’

Staff Report

In partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Ascension Parish Library is hosting “Growing Up Boys: A Class for Preteen Boys.”

This matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion about growing up will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the library in Gonzales. This presentation is designed for boys ages 10 to 12 and their parents or guardians.

Registration is required due to limited space. Call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension to register for this workshop at (225) 621-2906.

Tea & Crafts: Christmas Ornament

Store-bought is great, but a handmade ornament will stand out among the rest. Create something unique and add a new ornament to your holiday décor, or gift someone with a handmade trinket.

Using seed beads, embroidery thread and felt, crafters will create an embellished star ornament (or any shape). Beginning crafters and advanced sewers are invited to attend at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the library in Galvez. Space is limited; call (225) 622-3339 to register.

Holiday Sock Gnomes

Hang with your gnomies and make one of these cute holiday decorations. At 10 a.m. Nov. 5, grab a friend and book it to the library in Gonzales to make a sock gnome. It can be a new decoration for your house, or give it away as a gift during the holiday season. This simple and inexpensive project is loaded with cuteness.

ACT Practice

Get prepared for college entrance exams with help from Ascension Parish Library. Teens 12 to 18 can register to complete a free, computer-based ACT practice exam using tests available through the library’s databases. The practice test will last four hours.

Completing a practice test can help students feel more comfortable with the ACT, which could translate to a higher score. Many colleges and universities use these tests to determine if a student will be accepted and to offer any merit-based aid.

There are several testing dates: 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Galvez location, 9 a.m. Nov. 13 at the library in Gonzales or 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Dutchtown library. Spots are limited. To register, call (225) 622-3339 for the Galvez location, (225) 647-3955 for the Gonzales location, or (225) 673-8699 for the Dutchtown location. Students should bring a calculator to the test.