Ascension Parish government buildings to close Nov. 8 for election

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment approved of the closing of all parish buildings Nov. 8 as several locations will be used for voting.

"We have decided it is best to close the facilities to make the spaces available for residents to vote, as well as give our parish employees the time to cast their own ballots," Cointment said in a news release. "The exercise of Democracy is one of the finest and most important acts we engage in as Americans. Ascension Parish Government is happy to support this."

Early voting for the fall midterm election kicked off Oct. 25 with polls open at the courthouse in Donaldsonville, the governmental annex in Gonzales, and the Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville.

What's on the ballot for 2022?

Leading off the ballot for the Nov. 8 election is the only statewide race this fall, which is Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy running for reelection after winning his office in 2016.

Kennedy faces several challengers, including Baton Rouge Democratic candidate Gary Chambers Jr., whose provocative ads have gained attention in leading up to the election. Democrat Luke Mixon, a retired U.S. Navy pilot from Baton Rouge, is also running.

According to the Geaux Vote portal on the Secretary of State website, the following races are on Ascension Parish ballots:

U. S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot

Gary Chambers Jr.

Devin Lance Graham

"Xan" John

John Kennedy

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson

Bradley McMorris

MV "Vinny" Mendoza

"Luke" Mixon

Salvador P. Rodriguez

Aaron C. Sigler

Syrita Steib

Thomas Wenn

U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

Troy Carter

"Dan" Lux

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Brian Belzer

Rufus Holt Craig Jr.

Garret Graves

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division B

Mitchell "Mitch" Theriot (unopposed)

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D

Tanner Magee

Steven Miller

PSC District 3

Lambert C. Boissiere III

Willie Jones

Davante Lewis

Gregory Manning

Jesse T. Thompson

Member of School Board District 1

Robyn Penn Delaney (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 2

Scott Duplechein (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 3

Julie Burnett Blouin (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 4, Seat A

Marty J. Bourgeois

Jennifer Miranda

Member of School Board District 4, Seat B

John D. Murphy (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 5, Seat A

John DeFrances

James J. Moore

Member of School Board District 5, Seat B

Taft C. Kleinpeter (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 6, Seat A

Jared "Boo" Bercegeay (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 6, Seat B

Louis D. Lambert (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 7, Seat A

Karen Hays Braud

Joey Cernich Sr.

Wade Schexnaydre

Member of School Board District 7, Seat B

Jake D. Lambert (unopposed)

The Public Affairs Research Council's full guide to the proposed amendments with detailed explanations is available online at parlouisiana.org.