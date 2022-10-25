St. Amant volleyball team receives LHSAA Sportsmanship Award

Staff Report

The St. Amant High School volleyball team was honored with the LHSAA Sportsmanship Award.

The team will be recognized and presented a plaque at the 2022 East vs. West All-Star Volleyball Game, Nov. 19 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

In 2014, the LHSAA began the program. It is given in recognition for going "Beyond the Game," to empower others through exemplary sportsmanship both on and off the court.

Nedda Taylor, the Regional Coordinator of Officials for the Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials said, "By definition, good sporting behavior means playing a game by the rules, respecting those rules, and being courteous to teammates, the officials, and the other team. A good sport may be unhappy about losing a game or match, but they won’t take out their unhappiness on the other team. Good sports remain calm and respectful and think out how they can improve their performance the next time. On the other hand, the good sport who is ahead on points when the game ends also remain respectful and does not gloat or brag. This is exemplified not only by the actions of the coach, players, and managers, but also cheerleaders, school administrators, parents and fans for all home and away matches during the season."

LHSAA asked that each of the seven state volleyball associations select one team to receive the sportsmanship award from the list of 51 teams they service.

Taylor and Holly Hauck, Vice President of CCBVO, announced Coach Chandra Ewen and the St. Amant Gators as this year's winning team.