Early voting for Nov. 8 election underway

Staff Report

Early voting has kicked off at three locations across Ascension Parish for the Nov. 8 election.

Voters do not need a reason to cast their ballot early. Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Residents who want to vote early may do so in person at the locations listed below. You must have a photo ID or be prepared to complete a Voter Identification Affidavit. Your photo ID must have your name, photograph, and signature. The most generally recognized photo IDs include:

Louisiana driver's license

Louisiana special identification card

United States military identification card (that contains your name and picture)

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport

Early voting locations in Ascension Parish are:

Governmental Annex - 828 S Irma Blvd., Rm #205, Gonzales (225) 621-5780

Courthouse West - 300 Houmas St., Ste. B, Donaldsonville (225) 473-7906

Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 Hwy. 42, Prairieville (225) 621-5780

For more information on local elections, see the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court website at ascensionclerk.com.

Voters can also visit the Secretary of State’s www.GeauxVote.com website or download the free smartphone Geauxvote app to find out where to vote on Election Day, view what’s on their ballot, find out what voting districts they are in, etc.

What's on the ballot for 2022?

Leading off the ballot for the Nov. 8 election is the only statewide race this fall, which is Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy running for reelection after winning his office in 2016.

Kennedy faces several challengers, including Baton Rouge Democratic candidate Gary Chambers Jr., whose provocative ads have gained attention in leading up to the election. Democrat Luke Mixon, a retired U.S. Navy pilot from Baton Rouge, is also running.

According to the Geaux Vote portal on the Secretary of State website, the following races are on Ascension Parish ballots:

U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

Troy Carter

"Dan" Lux

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Brian Belzer

Rufus Holt Craig Jr.

Garret Graves

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division B

Mitchell "Mitch" Theriot (unopposed)

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D

Tanner Magee

Steven Miller

PSC District 3

Lambert C. Boissiere III

Willie Jones

Davante Lewis

Gregory Manning

Jesse T. Thompson

Member of School Board District 1

Robyn Penn Delaney (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 2

Scott Duplechein (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 3

Julie Burnett Blouin (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 4, Seat A

Marty J. Bourgeois

Jennifer Miranda

Member of School Board District 4, Seat B

John D. Murphy (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 5, Seat A

John DeFrances

James J. Moore

Member of School Board District 5, Seat B

Taft C. Kleinpeter (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 6, Seat A

Jared "Boo" Bercegeay (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 6, Seat B

Louis D. Lambert (unopposed)

Member of School Board District 7, Seat A

Karen Hays Braud

Joey Cernich Sr.

Wade Schexnaydre

Member of School Board District 7, Seat B

Jake D. Lambert (unopposed)