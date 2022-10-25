Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment diagnosed with COVID-19, urges testing for Sock Hop attendees

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government announced President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that his symptoms have been mild.

He is fully engaged with parish business while recovering at home, according to the news release.

"Although it is possible that I may have contracted this from anyone at any of the multiple events that I attended, I am especially concerned about the health of everyone who attended the Sock Hop,” Cointment said. “I urge anyone who may be feeling ill to take it seriously and get tested.”

The Sock Hop is a parish event for senior citizens. It was held Oct. 21 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout the parish.

For information on testing sites, many at no charge, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/page/covid19-testing-sites.