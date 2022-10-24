Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales

A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success.

One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing.

"We are very grateful," she said.

The benefit to assist with Gray's medical expenses raised money through cash, Venmo, and Cash App donations.

Several area businesses supported the benefit, which included pastalaya dinners, classic cars, motorcycles, and a raffle.

Odins Sons Veterans Club hosted the event at Tiger Tavern on Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. The group put together the benefit in just three days. Promotion through Facebook helped spur it into a success.

Gray has been recovering from surgery after he sustained facial fractures and a lacerated tear duct, which caused his eye to be swollen shut.

A 59-year-old independent air conditioning and heating serviceman, Gray has been battling stage four melanoma. His unexpected hospitalization from the attack caused him to miss his appointment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He was set to go to New Orleans for immunotherapy.

Family members have been shocked that anyone would brutally attack him considering he has a visible prosthetic leg from a motorcycle crash about 20 years ago.

Gray was on his way home after an evening repair job in Prairieville Oct. 16 when the side mirror of his truck, a Chevrolet Silverado 2500, struck the mirror of another truck along Causey Road.

Located near Airline Highway and the Prairieville Post Office, Causey Road is a section of Hwy. 929 notorious to Ascension Parish motorists for being narrow and lacking a shoulder.

After pulling over at a nearby location to discuss the matter, the other driver reportedly sucker-punched and battered Gray during the discussion, causing him to lose consciousness.

Gray regained consciousness about 8 p.m. that day, when law enforcement and ambulance personnel arrived. He recalled a woman was with the man accused of hitting him, and that he was just trying to tell the man that insurance would cover the cost of repairing the mirror.

Ascension Parish detectives announced Oct. 20 the arrest of 37-year-old Bryan Cage in connection with the investigation.

Cage was charged with felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor hit-and-run driving, according to the parish jail's online records. The information under address only included that he is from Baton Rouge.

He reportedly turned himself in after detectives received an arrest warrant.

According to a news release, detectives were able to identify Cage as the suspect with the help of law enforcement technology. The agency did not provide details on how the suspect was developed but did state at the time it was an ongoing investigation.