Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $7,325,658.22 in federal funding from FEMA will go to Ascension Parish and the Terrebonne Parish School Board.

Ascension Parish will receive $1,646,686.75 for costs related to the May 2021 flood response.

Terrebonne Parish will receive $5,678,971.47 for repairs to 28 school buildings that sustained roof damage during Hurricane Ida.