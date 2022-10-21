Groundbreaking ceremony to mark start of Bayou Lafourche pump project

Staff Report

State and area officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the beginning of the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District pump project in Donaldsonville.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was scheduled to attend the event, according to city and parish officials.

The re-introduction and pumping capacity improvement project has been in the works for years.

From its starting point on the west side of Ascension Parish, Bayou Lafourche flows 106 miles south to the Gulf of Mexico. It provides drinking water for some 300,000 people across four parishes, and freshwater to eroding marshes in lower Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. The bayou also provides water for agriculture and other industry in the area.

The Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District was established by the Louisiana Legislature in 1950 to provide fresh water to water purification facilities along Bayou Lafourche. It is governed by a 12-member Board of Commissioners representing each of the four parishes in the district, which conducts monthly meetings at the BLFWD offices in Thibodaux.