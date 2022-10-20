Suspect arrested in battery of cancer patient after traffic incident in Prairieville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 37-year-old Bryan Cage, who is suspected in the brutal beating of Scott Gray following a minor traffic incident in Prairieville.

Cage was charged with felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor hit-and-run driving, according to the parish jail's online records. The information under address only included that he is from Baton Rouge.

He reportedly turned himself in after detectives received an arrest warrant.

Cage is a suspect in the severe beating of Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who reportedly was involved in a minor traffic incident Oct. 16 where his work truck struck the mirror of a truck in the opposing lane of Causey Road.

According to an APSO news release, detectives were able to identify Cage as the suspect with the help of law enforcement technology. The agency did not provide details on how the suspect was developed but did state it is an ongoing investigation.

Family and friends of Gray, who needed surgery following the violent attack, are rallying together for a medical benefit set for Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales.

Savanah Gray, one of his daughters, said earlier in the week he was recovering from surgery at his home, but will need another surgery. He sustained several facial fractures and a lacerated tear duct, which caused his eye to be swollen short.

A 59-year-old independent air conditioning and heating serviceman, Gray has been battling stage four melanoma. His daughter said his unexpected hospitalization from the attack caused him to miss his appointment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He was set to go to New Orleans for immunotherapy, she added.

Though it may not be obvious he has been fighting cancer, family members have been shocked that anyone would brutally attack him considering he has a visible prosthetic leg from a motorcycle crash about 20 years ago.

Gray was on his way home after an evening repair job in Prairieville Oct. 16 when the side mirror of his truck, a Chevrolet Silverado 2500, struck the mirror of another truck along Causey Road.

Located near Airline Highway and the Prairieville Post Office, Causey Road is a section of Hwy. 929 notorious to Ascension Parish motorists for being narrow and lacking a shoulder.

After pulling over at a nearby location to discuss the matter, the other driver reportedly sucker-punched and battered Gray during the discussion, causing him to lose consciousness.

Gray regained consciousness about 8 p.m., when law enforcement and ambulance personnel arrived. He recalled a woman was with the man accused of hitting him, and that he was just trying to tell the man that insurance would cover the cost of repairing the mirror.

Benefit event details

The pastalaya medical benefit will begin at 11 a.m. and last throughout the day.

The event will include motorcycles and classic cars, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

It will be hosted by Odins Sons Veterans Club at Tiger Tavern, 14505 Hwy. 44, Suite 101, Gonzales.