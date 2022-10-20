Friends of Ascension Parish Library hosts fall book sale in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Friends of Ascension Public Library will host its fall book sale Saturday in Gonzales. It will include new and used books of all genres, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks.

Purchase books by the inch from the friends to help provide miles of support. Other items may be individually priced.

Cash is recommended for the event. Electronic payment will also be available through PayPal.

Proceeds of the sale go to Friends of the Ascension Parish Library.

The event begins from 9-10 a.m. for members only. Participants can become a member at the door.

It will be open to all from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.