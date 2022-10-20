Former reserve Gonzales Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer accused of domestic battery earlier in October.

Online records showed Michael Ray Britt, 31, of Prairieville was booked Oct. 13 on domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and violations of protective orders. According to records, he was released Oct. 20.

Britt reportedly was fired Oct. 6 from the Gonzales Police Department in connection with complaints about domestic violence. A graduate of the reserve academy in December 2021, he worked with the department on an as-needed basis.

According to a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Britt worked as a jailer in 2018 for about a year.

His bond was $12,000, according to jail records.