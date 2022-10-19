Prairieville pedestrian killed in Airline Highway crash: Louisiana State Police

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Airline Highway near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, according to an LSP news release.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F-150 was headed south in the left lane on Airline Highway. At the same time, Braud walked west across the southbound lanes on Airline Highway when she was struck by the truck.

Braud sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the F-150 was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the pedestrian and driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.