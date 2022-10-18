Tips from public lead to arrest in Belle Rose fatal hit-and-run crash

Staff Report

Information provided from members of the public assisted Louisiana State Police Troop C in the arrest of a St. Gabriel man suspected of hitting and killing a White Castle man who was walking on a road in Belle Rose.

According to a news release, troopers arrested 34-year-old James Landry in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Hwy. 998 in the Assumption Parish community early Oct. 16.

The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert.

After meeting with troopers, Landry was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on felony hit-and-run driving and operating a vehicle while license is suspended charges.

Troopers suspect Landry was the driver of the 2018 Lincoln Continental believed to be involved in the crash.