Preserving Donaldsonville history: Lemann Art Lofts grand opening set for Oct. 28

A grand opening will be held in Donaldsonville for the new Lemann Art Lofts, part of the renovation of the B. Lemann and Bro. building in the Ascension Parish city's historic district.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced during his bi-weekly Facebook Live program Making Progress the event will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 28.

The B. Lemann and Bro. building is located at 312 Mississippi Street at Railroad Avenue, across from the Mississippi River levee front.

The United States Department of the Interior has placed the property on the National Register of Historic Places.

Kevin Kelly, owner of Houmas House and Gardens on the parish's east bank, partnered with James Neville to purchase the property and redevelop it.

The building qualified for historic tax credits and a federal government grant which covered some 40 percent of the nearly $15 million project.

Both one- and two-bedroom units of roughly 800- and 1,100-square-feet are included.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials celebrated the newly renovated property Oct. 6, marking the start of the early childhood learning initiative.

CF Industries, which operates a facility near the city limits on the Ascension Parish west bank, announced a $1 million donation over five years for the program.