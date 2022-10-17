Ascension Parish to receive $1.6 million in Hurricane Ida relief

Staff Report

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,011,590 in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief grants for Louisiana’s Ascension and Jefferson parishes.

“Hurricane Ida hit Ascension and Jefferson parishes hard, and this $3 million will help the parishes recover after they worked to clean up communities and keep them safe in Ida’s aftermath,” Kennedy said.

The FEMA aid will fund the following: