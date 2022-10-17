Ascension Parish to receive $1.6 million in Hurricane Ida relief
Staff Report
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,011,590 in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief grants for Louisiana’s Ascension and Jefferson parishes.
“Hurricane Ida hit Ascension and Jefferson parishes hard, and this $3 million will help the parishes recover after they worked to clean up communities and keep them safe in Ida’s aftermath,” Kennedy said.
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
- $1,687,302 to the Ascension Parish School Board for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,324,288 to Jefferson Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.