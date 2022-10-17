Ascension Parish to receive $1.6 million in Hurricane Ida relief

Staff Report
An Ascension Parish government truck operator grapples debris from Hurricane Ida outside of Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium on Clay Street in Donaldsonville on Sept. 8, 2021.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,011,590 in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief grants for Louisiana’s Ascension and Jefferson parishes.

“Hurricane Ida hit Ascension and Jefferson parishes hard, and this $3 million will help the parishes recover after they worked to clean up communities and keep them safe in Ida’s aftermath,” Kennedy said.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

  • $1,687,302 to the Ascension Parish School Board for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida. 
  • $1,324,288 to Jefferson Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida. 