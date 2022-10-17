Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought

Staff Report

A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries.

According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

Deputies reportedly found a man outside the residence suffering from multiple injuries, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators said the man had been involved in a minor traffic incident. He advised detectives that a Black man driving the second vehicle attacked him after he stopped at a nearby location.

According to the law enforcement agency, the investigation is active and further details are limited at the time of the release.

Detectives are searching for an early 2000s model black truck with undercarriage neon lights, possibly blue or purple in color. They added the driver's side mirror may be damaged.

Though APSO did not reveal the identity of the man involved in the news release, his family has been publicly sharing his story via social media.

Family members said Scott Gray sustained several facial fractures and a lacerated tear duct. They also said he has been battling cancer and has a prosthetic leg from a motorcycle crash decades ago.

"We are looking for the man who did this to him. He punched and kicked him while down. And left him in the gravel on the side of the road unconscious," one of his daughters said.

Family members said the suspect may have been driving a Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

This is a developing story.