Gonzales-based Rescue Alliance provides aid to Florida after hurricane
Staff Report
Rescue Alliance/Louisiana Pet Food Bank conducted a donation drive over a two-week period that generated more than 15,00 pounds of pet food and supplies for Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
According to a news release, three trucks were loaded with donations and transported to the Fort Myers area of Florida, which was impacted by the storm.
The organization also credited Cuddly.com for its assistance with the fundraising effort.