Staff Report

East Ascension High School announced its homecoming court ahead of the Gonzales school's 2022 festivities.

The court includes Maci Holmes, Stephanie Mendoza, Katie Frank, Kierralyn Irvin, Allie Richard, Presli Granier, Ashley Crum, Emily West, Kate Rills, Andrenea Jones, Charidy Dunbar, Trinity Lewis, Mackenzie Delaune, Kayla Lacoste, Paris Simon, Diandra Davis, and Takiyah Mitchell.