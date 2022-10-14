Ascension Parish government working on new location for animal shelter

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government and the Animal Services Board has been working to find a new location for the parish's animal shelter.

The board has engaged Shelter Planners of America and received a needs assessment and conceptual design plan to assist in determining the best site and design for a new animal shelter, according to a parish news release.

The shelter is funded by a one-mill property tax, which has been collected since 2019.

While the board has plans in place, several challenges remain:

Five or more acres are needed for the facility

The land would preferably already be zoned rural or MU2 to allow for an animal shelter to be built

The land would need to be “high and dry” since the shelter cannot be built on a pier and beam for several reasons, mainly that the stairs would not be ideal for the animals

By law, the parish is not allowed to pay over the appraised value of land

“While there are many steps in this process, I’m optimistic that our staff and Animal Services Board can accomplish all of this and we can be breaking ground in 2023,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

The administration and Animal Services Board is ready to finalize the conceptual plan once a site is obtained, then we will proceed to go out for a request for quotes for architectural and engineering services for the construction complete design.

Any interested parties with land for sale or donation can contact parish government at 225-450-1200.