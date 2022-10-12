Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville.

Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.

Jane is 3 years old when her family moves into an old house on River Road in Donaldsonville, bordered by pastures and endless sugarcane fields. Though set in the 1950s and ’60s, the conflicts reflected in this book are familiar as Americans continue to battle over the nation’s identity and values.

Goette currently lives in Virginia. She is a teacher, writer, and mother of three.

This event is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by DVille Press. For more information, call (225) 473-8052.

Tea and Crafts: Confetti Bowl

The library will host tea time with friends and a craft project at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Galvez branch.

You can make a confetti bowl with Mod Podge and a balloon. It’ll need several coats to become thick enough to hold small trinkets. The craft will need to dry overnight, so come back at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 to put the finishing touches on your bowl.

Call (225) 622-3339 to register.

Stencil Painting

Personalize your home with custom artwork and create a stencil bouquet Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 at the library in Donaldsonville. Paint with nature-themed stencils to create your botanical arrangement. We’ll have the necessary supplies; ask one of our staff to set you up. All you need to bring is your imagination and creativity.

Friends and Family CPR Workshop

Learn lifesaving skills in this introduction to CPR. This Friends and Family CPR course, taught by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, is an introductory course to CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for those 18 and older.

While it does not include official certification, attendees will leave with the knowledge and confidence to help keep loved ones safe. Learn adult hands-only CPR, adult and child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, and infant CPR at 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at the library’s Dutchtown location>

This hands-on group learning experience draws on the American Heart Association’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique. A free reference handbook is included.

Registration is required. Call (225) 673-8699 to sign up.

Hocus Pocus Interactive Movie

Something wicked this way comes! The baddest witches in town are back for another Halloween season. Join us at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, at the Galvez library as we follow the script to create a movie-going experience like no other, featuring everyone’s favorite witches - the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus (PG). We’ll follow prompts and use props to act out parts of the movie. Plus, there will be snacks too! Don’t worry; no one’s getting witch-napped on our watch.