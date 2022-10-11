No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post

Staff Report

No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales.

According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee.

The post further stated Ascension Parish school marching bands and the Coca Cola truck carrying Santa Claus will be playing Christmas music.

JFA also announced information on the parade will be shared in coming days.

Last year's parade

In late 2021, the JFA responded to complaints made by some following the annual parade that took place Dec. 12.

JFA received numerous comments on a Facebook post made following the event. The post was later removed from the organization's page.

The Gonzales Weekly Citizen also received many comments about the parade on a post after the event.