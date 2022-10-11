No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post
No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales.
According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee.
The post further stated Ascension Parish school marching bands and the Coca Cola truck carrying Santa Claus will be playing Christmas music.
JFA also announced information on the parade will be shared in coming days.
Last year's parade
In late 2021, the JFA responded to complaints made by some following the annual parade that took place Dec. 12.
JFA received numerous comments on a Facebook post made following the event. The post was later removed from the organization's page.
The Gonzales Weekly Citizen also received many comments about the parade on a post after the event.
JFA released the following statement via its Facebook page:
The Jambalaya Festival Association has listened to all of the comments that you have made and sent to us and take them very seriously in regards to the very inappropriate activities of a few of the floats in the Christmas parade this past Sunday.
We hereby make a commitment to the citizens of the City of Gonzales, Ascension Parish and any guests who come to enjoy our parade to work very hard to ensure that this activity does not happen again.