Ascension Parish Council decides on $2,500 penalty for company that missed tax break goals

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council decided to penalize a Geismar company $2,500 and warned of potential penalties in the future after the business narrowly missed its job and payroll totals under a Louisiana tax break program.

The council called a special meeting Oct. 10 in Gonzales to decide on how to handle Mauser USA, which in 2017 received a roughly $1 million tax break over an eight-year span to build an $11 million facility along the Hwy. 30 industrial corridor.

According to the 2017 announcement, the project was expected to create 28 new jobs with salaries averaging about $58,000 a year plus benefits. The project had the potential to include a second phase, which would have added 19 extra jobs.

Through the years 2018 to 2020, the company narrowly missed its payroll and job targets.

The COVID-19 pandemic, power outages, and equipment problems have been mentioned as factors in the company falling short of its targets.

The special meeting was held just before the state deadline.