New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry

Staff Report

Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022.

The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base.

Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for a community pep rally. It had been held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales for several years.

This year, the two east bank Ascension Parish schools enjoyed a week filled with pep rallies and events.

For decades, the East Ascension-St. Amant rivalry has been regarded as one of the best in Louisiana.