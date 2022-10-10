Get ready to dance: Ascension Parish Senior Sock Hop set for Oct. 21 in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will return to Ascension Parish Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dance, sponsored by Ascension Parish government, will be held at the Ascension Gym, located at 9039 South St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Mike Broussard and Night Train will be the featured entertainers, and the Jambalaya Festival Association will provide lunch at 11 a.m.

The popular senior citizens dance started in 2008 as a way for residents to enjoy recreational activities and community events.

"I'm so excited to see the return of the Sock Hop to Ascension Parish; I look forward to seeing all our residents out on the dance floor at the event!" Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.

With its return, the monthly tradition has openings for sponsorships and volunteer opportunities. For details on sponsorship and involvement, contact Ascension Parish Assistant Director of Recreation Michelle Templet at (225) 450-1081.