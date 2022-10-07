Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty.

A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according to the release.

Detectives interviewed the woman at the time, who said she was in contact with a man known to her as "Big E" at a Gonzales hotel.

The woman reported she was sexually assaulted by the man, identified as Harris, inside a hotel room. She later identified Harris through a photo line-up.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and booked Harris into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Sentencing was deferred to a late date pending a pre-sentence investigation.