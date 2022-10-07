Ascension Parish Halloween trick-or-treating hours set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council agreed to observe Halloween trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout the parish.

The parish's three municipalities - Donaldsonville, Gonzales and Sorrento - generally follow the same date and times of the rest of Ascension to avoid any confusion.

The council approved the date and time during its regular meeting held Oct. 6 at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville.