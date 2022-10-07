23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Gary Davis, 202 North Root Ave. Kaplan, LA., age 37, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation. Mark Guillot, 177 Labutte St. Plattenville, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Marland Desira, 160 B Grisaffe Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation. Lynnel Allen, 126 Park Ave. Thibodaux, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery and Violation of Protective Orders (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Tyler Desselles, 3396 St. James St. Paulina, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Sexual Battery and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.