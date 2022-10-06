Ascension Chamber of Commerce announces Robert Burgess as CEO, president

Staff Report

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has named Robert Burgess as its new CEO and president.

Burgess is a long-time member of the capital area business community, the chamber announced in a news release. A native of Lafayette, he served as an active-duty Naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and COO of EATEL, which is now known as REV, and Gulf Coast Wireless. He also served as president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and interim CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

“Robert has made it very clear that he is passionate about the Chamber staff. Helping them succeed is a priority.” stated former board chair Ronnie Daigle. “We are very excited for the direction that Burgess is going to take this Chamber.”

The chamber has almost 500 members, and a year-round event list. It provides resources and facilitates connections between businesses of all sizes and the Ascension Parish community.

Former chamber president Anthony Ramirez has moved on to pursue other interests, according to the release.