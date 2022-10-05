Ascension Parish Library offers free legal clinics

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are by appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the library’s Donaldsonville location.

Pro bono services include evictions, wills and successions, bankruptcies, divorce, and more. The clinic does not handle personal injury, criminal, or malpractice cases.

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services is a non-profit law firm that offers representation, advocacy, and legal education to those who meet income eligibility in Southeast Louisiana. SLLS serves people in 22 parishes across southeast Louisiana. Federal income guidelines are used to determine eligibility.

To make an appointment, call (225) 473-8052. If you cannot make it to the library in person for legal help, virtual help is available by signing up at https://bit.ly/legalclinicAPL.

All Things Herbs gardening workshop

Skip the grocery store and learn to grow herbs at home. Fresh herbs are essential for the gardener who likes to cook. Join Sylvia Lowe, Baton Rouge Herb Society Member, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library in Galvez to hear tips for growing delicious herbs, harvesting them, and how to use them in your favorite recipes.

This workshop is part of a series of educational workshops on gardening and landscaping for novice and advanced gardeners in partnership with the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association (under the direction of the LSU AgCenter).

To register for this workshop, call (225) 622-3339.

Fraud Prevention Workshop

Con artists steal billions from Americans every year. Learn to recognize these scams and protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim. Join AARP Louisiana at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales and discover how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud. AARP Louisiana will arm attendees with the tools and resources to fight back with the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Game On!

Switch things up and get into gaming at the library. Test your gaming skills against other players and pick up some tricks to level up on your favorite games.

For the Switch, we’ll have Super Smash Bros Ultimate, MarioKart 8, and Just Dance 2021. Show off your moves on Guitar Hero, Super Smash Bros, or MarioKart 8 on WiiU. Meet up 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Dutchtown library, 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Galvez library or 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Gonzales library.

Selected games are rated E-10+ (Everyone Aged 10 and up) and T for Teen. This event is intended for teens 12-18. If you have any questions, call your local library.

Cyanotype Solar Printing

Learn how to create cyanotype, the early photographic printing technique that uses the sun’s rays to create unique prints. Try your hand at cyanotype at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the library’s Gonzales location. This process creates white patterns on blue backgrounds. Adults 18 and older can make plant and feather prints using the sun’s power.

Call (225) 647-3955 to register.