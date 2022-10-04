The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on

Staff Report

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales in 2022, from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6.

The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.

Here are a few other details about the fair:

Gate admission for anyone 48 inches tall and over is $5 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and both Thursdays. It will be $10 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Under 48 inches tall admitted free.

Anyone who rides the rides must have either individual coupons or a ride wristband. Wristbands may be purchased on the midway for $30. Ride coupons are $1 each. The number of coupons needed varies from ride to ride. Purchase of a wristband allows unlimited rides.

Admission and ride tickets are only good for one day at the fair.

The music lineup includes:

Oct. 27

Chase Tyler Band at 7 p.m.

Oct. 28

Kate Watson at 8 p.m.

Oct. 29

Rude at 2 p.m.

The Confidential Band at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Hog Leg Band at 4:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Country at 7 p.m.

Nov. 4

The Chee-Weez at 8 p.m.

Nov. 5

Julio and Cesar Band at 2 p.m.

Javier Olondo and AsheSon at 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

LVVRS at 4 p.m.

Rock Show NOLA at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, see the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, www.gbrsf.com.