Ascension Parish Sheriff's Christmas Crusade accepting applications through Nov. 14
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre’s Christmas Crusade is now accepting applications through Nov. 14.
Applications can be picked up and returned at any of the following locations:
- Gonzales Business Office: 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales
- Donaldsonville Business Office: 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville
- Hickley M. Waguespack Center: 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville
- District 2 Substation: 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales
- District 3 Substation: 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville
Printable applications are available at www.ascensionsheriff.com.
For more information, contact Sgt. Misty Turner via email at mturner@ascensionsheriff.com or by phone at (225) 621-8827.