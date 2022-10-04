Ascension Parish Sheriff's Christmas Crusade accepting applications through Nov. 14

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre’s Christmas Crusade is now accepting applications through Nov. 14.

Applications can be picked up and returned at any of the following locations:

Gonzales Business Office: 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales

Donaldsonville Business Office: 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville

Hickley M. Waguespack Center: 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville

District 2 Substation: 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales

District 3 Substation: 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville

Printable applications are available at www.ascensionsheriff.com.

For more information, contact Sgt. Misty Turner via email at mturner@ascensionsheriff.com or by phone at (225) 621-8827.