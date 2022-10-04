Ascension Parish deputy demoted following DWI arrest

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office captain has been demoted to lieutenant and suspended for two weeks following an arrest Oct. 2 on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Deputy T.J. Gaughf also will be removed as APSO's training director and will not be able to use any department vehicles until the judicial process is complete.

According to a previous news release, the former captain registered a blood alcohol concentration of .15 during a traffic stop along Airline Highway conducted by Louisiana State Police in the Duplessis area of Ascension Parish, which is between the Prairieville and Gonzales areas. The legal limit is .08 percent.

A trooper reportedly pulled over Gaughf around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 2 after his personal vehicle crossed the fog line.

Gaughf reportedly received a citation for first-offense DWI and was released after booking.