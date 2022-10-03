Our Lady of the Lake's annual blessing of pets set for Oct. 9

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Health will host its annual pet blessing for the community and their animals on Oct. 9.

In honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the public is invited to bring their pets and families to this celebration. All pets are welcome to attend and receive a blessing. St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals and of Our Lady of the Lake Health’s founders, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis, who believed all animals should be treated with dignity and respect.

All pets must be leashed or secured. The community is invited to attend one of the following blessings around the Baton Rouge area:

Ascension Parish: 1125 W. Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737; blessing will be performed at 2 p.m.

Assumption Parish: 135 Hwy. 402, Napoleonville, LA 70390; blessing will be performed at noon.