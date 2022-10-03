Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office high-ranking deputy arrested on DWI charge

Staff Report

A high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested for first-offense driving while intoxicated after a Louisiana State Police traffic stop early Oct. 2.

According to a news release, Captain TJ Gaughf was stopped about 12:15 a.m. on Airline Highway in Duplessis, which is between the Gonzales and Prairieville areas.

Gaughf reportedly registered a .15 blood alcohol content and was suspended indefinitely pending an internal investigation.

According to APSO's website, Gaughf's position is listed as training under the command staff in the department's staff directory.